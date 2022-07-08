WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host a free document and electronic waste collection event for residents and businesses on Saturday, July 23. Community members are invited to bring confidential files and unwanted electronics, including hard drives, for shredding and recycling.

E-waste will be handled by certified electronics recycler, Homeboy Recycling, in a way that protects the planet and keeps data safe while creating jobs for people in the region facing serious barriers to employment. All electronics are accepted, with the exception of hazardous materials, large appliances, thermostats, light bulbs, and batteries.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee parking lot, located at 355 N. San Vicente Boulevard. This is a drive-through event. All e-waste and documents must be in the trunk prior to arrival.

This event will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and California Department of Public Health. Masks are recommended, but not required.

For more details, contact Matt Magener, Environmental Programs Coordinator of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6894 or at mmagener@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.