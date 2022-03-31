WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is offering dining options in Southern California, and the twice-annual dineL.A. event offering diverse culinary options from selected menu items from participating restaurants at special fixed prices. The event will start on Friday, April 1, and run through Friday, April 15.

Diners who are interested to discover new culinary options in West Hollywood can choose from:

-Connie and Ted’s, 8171 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Avenue

-Granville West Hollywood, 8701 Beverly Boulevard

-La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Merois, Pendry West Hollywood, 8430 Sunset Boulevard

-Ospero, Pendry West Hollywood, 8430 Sunset Boulevard

-Pisces Poke & Ramen, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Sa’Moto at Doheny Room, 9077 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Soulmate, 631 N. Robertson Boulevard

-SUR Restaurant & Lounge, 606 N. Robertson Boulevard

-Tesse, 8500 Sunset Boulevard

-WeHo Bistro, 1040 N. La Cienega Blvd

Participating restaurants will provide specially priced prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner; no tickets or passes are required. A complete list of participating restaurants and their dineL.A. menus are available online at www.discoverlosangeles.com/dineLA. Prices and meal periods will vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Business Development Division, at (323) 848-6446 or at CreativeCity@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.