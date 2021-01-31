WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is continuing its WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series. The dates and artists include: November 20 (Murphy’s Flaw), December 4 (Astyn Turr), December 18 (Farofa), January 1 (Bronsen Vidas), January 15 (Steve Thachuk and Sarah Wass), January 29 (KATALYST), February 12 (Chris Hutton), and February 26 (Satin Ragdoll and The Misfit Toys.) The concert will take place on Fridays at 6 p.m.

A band that has already performed is Murphy’s Flaw. According to LA County Arts, “Murphy’s Flaw’s musical explorations include bluegrass and a panoply of American roots music such as folk, country, rockabilly, jazz, pop, and Western swing. Their repertoire features classic bluegrass tunes pioneered by bands of the 40s and 50s (Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, etc.), country western swing numbers (with steel guitar by artists such as Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Bob Wills), 50s rockabilly tunes by artists such as Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers, bluegrass-arranged versions of 60s favorites from artists such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Emmylou Harris, and Bob Dylan, as well as contemporary groups such as Old Crow Medicine Show and Darius Rucker.”

Another artist who has performed is Astyn Turr. “Astyn Turr is a singer-songwriter based in LA. New to the music scene, she is developing her sound to include her indie, R&B/Soul, jazz, gospel, and pop influences,” according to Spotify. Some of her most streamed songs on Spotify include: “Feel You Here,” “Tired,” “Moonlit Morning,” “Call It Home” and “6 Am.”

“Celebrated as a pivotal new sound on the Brazilian and World Music scenes, Farofa, [a band who has already performed,] delivers a passion-filled, electrifying performance of traditional rhythms blended with modern stylings and influences. Their signature sound is amplified by an eclectic collection of ideas and inspirations drawn from rock, jazz, contemporary classical, pop, deep African rhythmic tradition and, above all, from the entire musical universe of their native Brazil,” according to their website.

Indie pop artist Bronsen Vidas, who has performed, is a “Vocalist and multi instrumentalist living in Los Angeles. [He channels] all [his] influences and [tries] to piece together something that feels like [his] own. That something is always changing, but [his] ultimate goal is to perform this stuff live and inspire/connect with people,” according to Submit Hub.

According to Event Brite, “Steve Thachuk is a classical guitarist who has performed all over North America and Europe. In recent years he’s returned to his roots as an electric guitarist, collaborating with his brother to transcribe and arrange shows for rock bands touring with orchestras. He is also a professor of guitar at Cal State Northridge. Sarah Wass is a flutist, educator and consultant for arts education non-profits. She is a musical omnivore who performs with orchestras, new music groups and singer-songwriters. Steve and Sarah have performed together for over a decade. They are married and have a 7-year-old daughter.”

The last band who has previously performed is KATALYST. “Katalyst is a nine piece band formed on September 27th, 2014, after a show for L.A. Renaissance. Since then, Katalyst has gone on to play in the prestigious Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, backing recording artist Dion at Talib Kweli and Hi-Tek’s Reflection Eternal concert at the Belasco Theater, and a host of events and concerts in the Los Angeles area. Katalyst is also the creator of #Inglewoodstock, a popup concert series featuring many of Los Angeles’ most talented bands, rappers, and vocalists,” according to their website. Their music is described as “Contemporary Instrumental.”

Christ Hutton, a Los Angeles based artist who will perform, “brings passion, professionalism, and care to everything he does. As a vocalist, Chris has worked with renowned L.A. contractors Tim Davis, Edie Lehmann Boddicker and others, and has performed in styles from pop to jazz to opera. In addition to singing, Chris has collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Bruce Vanderveer and provides coaching for record label InRage Entertainment. Chris holds a B.A. in Commercial Music from Biola University where he underwent artist development in songwriting and production with Disney songwriter Adam Watts, receiving the Bishop scholarship for voice,” according to his website.

The band who will perform is the Satin Ragdoll and The Misfit Toys. It is a “pre-1920s through 1960s jazz band led by vocalist Loren Marie Story. They bring modern instrumentation to classic songs while honoring their original mood and style. Self-described as “born in the wrong decade,” Loren Marie carries a deep love for show tunes and the glamour of the 1930s and 40s. Their near and dear influences include Sarah Vaughan, Peggy Lee, and Ella Fitzgerald. Always dressing the part in vintage splendor, Satin Ragdoll performs at private and public events across LA county,” according to the city of West Hollywood.

For more details about WeHo Sounds contact Joy Tribble, the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496. To watch visit here. For more information visit. here.