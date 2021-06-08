WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will continue virtual concerts for summer 2021 with its WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series. According to a press release from the city, concerts will transpire on the third Friday of each month from June through September on a livestream platform to tune-in from anywhere. Visit www.weho.org/wehosounds for a full schedule and additional details.

The virtual series will kick-off on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. with Ryan Porter & Friends. Los Angeles native trombonist Ryan Porter has released four self-titled albums, and has played and recorded with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, as well as Thundercat, Kamasi Washington, Kendrick Lamar, and a host of other incredible West Coast Musicians.

A young group from Hollywood,, Crawford will perform on July 16 at 6 p.m. Born out of a group of friends who met at Musicians Institute, Crawford aims to bring people together through recorded music, live performance, and community-building. They list one of their greatest achievements as Spill The Tea, a monthly get together they produced where a vibrant community is created through music and art.

Grammy award-winning pianist, John Beasley will perform with his 4Tet on August 20 at 6 p.m. Beasley has performed with Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Chaka Khan, Queen Latifah, and Dianne Reeves, to name a few. He has a dozen albums, and also works on film and TV projects, including blockbuster films “1917,” “Finding Nemo,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

September 17, at 6 p.m. will feature Buyepongo. With deep roots in South and Central America, Buyepongo draw heavily from the Latino and Afro-Indigenous musical culture. Taking their cues from traditional roots music of Colombia, Haiti, Belize, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, Buyepongo creates a very vibrant polyrhythmic sound by seamlessly fusing merengue, punta, cumbia, and more.

West Hollywood’s 2020-2021 WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series is organized by the city’s Arts Division. For more information about the performers and to view the series, please visit www.weho.org/wehosounds. The City of West Hollywood’s Arts Division delivers a broad array of arts programs including: Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theatre in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), and WeHo Reads.

For details about WeHo Sounds, contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.