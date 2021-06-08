BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release that Public Information Manager, Keith Sterling has been promoted to Chief Communications Officers as part of the approval of the Executive Compensation Plan and reorganization at the June 1 City Council meeting.

Sterling has overseen Beverly Hills’ communications and media relations since 2018, was recently awarded the city’s ‘2020 Employee Excellence Award for Outstanding Job Performance’ for his achievements spearheading various public information efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very grateful to the Beverly Hills City Council and the City Manager for my promotion,” said Sterling. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen our communication efforts with new and exciting ways to reach our community.”

He received various accolades throughout his career, including a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award. He has been honored by the Public Relations Society of America, as well as the California School Public Relations Association.

Before joining the city of Beverly Hills, Sterling led communications for the city of Burbank, Anaheim Elementary School District and the University of Utah. He has also been a television news anchor and reporter for several stations across the country. He is a graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.