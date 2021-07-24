BEVERLY HILLS—Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to all 11 rape and sexual assault charges against five women in a California hotel. Weinstein entered the plea in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, July 21.

Sheriff deputies brought Weinstein into the courtroom in a wheelchair. His attorney Mark Werksman entered the not guilty plea for him a day after being extradited to California from New York. Werksman also asked Judge Sergio Tapia that Weinstein be granted medical evaluation which the judge allowed.

He plead not guilty to four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence in a New York state prison, and if he is convicted of other charges, he could face up to an additional 140 years in prison.

Weinstein now awaits another trial in which the date is unknown.