WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Thursday, March 4, the City of West Hollywood announced that Los Angeles County will be adding a new COVID-19 testing site in West Hollywood.

The testing site will open each week from Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at Plummer Park, which is located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The testing site is next to the Community Center in the South Parking Lot. Walk-ins are welcome, however, it is strongly recommended that those interested in getting a test make an appointment at https://la.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing. People getting tested should bring their ID and confirmation number to the appointment.

Visit https://www.weho.org/city-government/emergency-information for updates on COVID-19.