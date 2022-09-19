WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is alerting community members to act by creating an emergency preparedness plan with family and neighbors, and pets. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone to stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters or emergencies.

The federal government’s website, ready.gov recommended a step-by-step plan (available in multiple languages) to help prepare for any emergency this month and all year long:

-Make A Plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Update your plan based on any emergent viruses such as COVID-19 or Monkeypox.

-Build A Kit: Gather enough supplies to last for several days after a disaster for everyone in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly.

-Protect Family and Property: Limit the impacts disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards; act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.

-Teach Youth About Preparedness: Talk to your kids about how to prepare for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

-Prepare Your Pets for Disasters: Your pets are important members of your family and should be included in your emergency plan.

According to a news release from the city, they are inviting community members to attend a free Emergency Preparedness Seminar on Saturday, September 24 at 3 p.m. at the West Hollywood’s City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The seminar will be led by Erik Franco, who is a Department of Homeland Security Instructor, California Police Officer Standards and Training Instructor, and an Emergency Medical, Search and Rescue Technician. Participants are asked to RSVP to safety@weho.org to attend this seminar or for more details.

To learn more community safety tips visit West Hollywood’s public safety website area at www.weho.org/publicsafety.

For more information about National Preparedness Month contact West Hollywood Emergency Management Coordinator, Margarita Kustanovich, at (323) 848-6414 or safety@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.