WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, April 20, the city of West Hollywood will host an annual Tree Planting at 9 a.m. in the public parkway at 1146/1148 Formosa Avenue.

Four paperbark (Melaleuca quinquenervia) trees, which are widely planted throughout Southern California and are native to Australia, will be planted on April 20.

The paperbark is a rounded, evergreen tree with a maximum height of 40 feet. It has a low water use rating and features exfoliating bark and oblong leaves with seasonal flower displays in the summer and fall that will attract pollinators and birds. Sun exposure ranges from partial shade to full sun.

Members of the West Hollywood community are invited and asked to participate in this year’s annual tree planting event. Individuals can drop by without an RSVP.

Supervision, instruction, tools, and gloves will be provided. The event will begin with a short ‘how-to’ planting session, followed by a discussion on the benefits trees provide to the urban environment.