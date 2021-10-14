WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host its annual free Youth Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Vista Lawn at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, all activities will take place outdoors with appropriate physical distancing.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommends that everyone wear a face mask and to “incorporate a face mask that covers your nose and mouth snugly into your costume. A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a face mask that protects against COVID-19.”

To register for the event, visit West Hollywood’s Recreation Online portal at www.weho.org/recreation or follow this direct link: https://apm.activecommunities.com/weho/Activity_Search/youth-halloween-carnival-2021-in-person-event/12284.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the Youth Halloween Carnival will include games, a pumpkin patch, a trackless train, costume showcases, raffles, and entertainment by community groups. Children are welcome to show-off their costumes and participate in raffles. Pets are also invited to display their “Howl-O-Ween” best (but must follow Plummer Park rules to always remain on a leash).

The Youth Halloween Carnival will adhere to a series of COVID-19 health and safety measures in compliance with Health Officer Orders and Protocols established by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The event will: take place outdoor-only with reduced capacity (approximately 50 percent of maximum occupancy); employ mask-wearing and physical distancing; utilize procedures to reduce crowding; use advanced registration and communications to convey COVID-19 safety plans; and post visible signage that attendees must not enter the premises if sick or symptomatic.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Youth Halloween Carnival, please contact the City’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6530 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.