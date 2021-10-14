WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will host its inaugural State of the Community event to engage the community at-large in a conversation about new initiatives, upcoming workplans, and major projects in West Hollywood, and provide an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about community concerns.

For 2021, the event will take place virtually on the Zoom platform on Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m. The theme of the State of the Community 2021 is We Are Stronger Together featuring information about the resilience of the community during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To register to participate in the State of the Community event, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcOCsrDgtH9dsuI4QGjid2wpK-CozkDSd. Community members can tune-in to the livestream on the City’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister and members of the West Hollywood City Council will provide welcome remarks and City Manager David Wilson will present the keynote address. West Hollywood Department Directors and Managers from Administrative Services, Community Services, Communications, Facilities and Recreation Services, Finance and Technology Services, Human Services and Rent Stabilization, Planning and Development Services, Public Safety, and Public Works will provide an overview of their major workplan projects and programs.

After the presentation and question-and-answer period, the event will feature small-group virtual breakout rooms to meet with West Hollywood Department and Division staff for questions and informal conversations.

For additional details about the State of the Community 2021 event, contact West Hollywood Management Analyst Paolo Kespradit at (323) 848-6556 or pkespradit@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.