WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host the OutLoud Sports Festival Dodgeball Tournament as part of a two-day sports festival during the Labor Day Weekend which includes multiple sports locations throughout Southern California.

West Hollywood indicated in a news release the event is to take place Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library. The Dodgeball Tournament is free for all; interested participants can register via the League Apps website at OutLoud Sports Festival 2023: Dodgeball Tournament, Recreation Division : OutLoud Sports: Tournaments (leagueapps.com).

Day one of the Dodgeball Tournament, on September 2 will consist of seven 12-minute matches to determine seeding. Day two, on September 3, will be a single-elimination tournament concluding with the Championship Match. Teams can consist of a maximum of 13 players with 10 players playing on the court per team. Registration is open to anyone over the age of 21 through August, 21, by visiting OutLoud’s Los Angeles Sports Festival — OutLoud Sports. Registration is $60 per person through August 10 and will increase to $70 per person for registrations from August 11 through August 21.

For more details regarding the Festival, events, and OutLoud Sports visit www.outloudsports.com.