WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division’s Code Enforcement team which aims to maintain neighborhood livability by being responsive to complaints and concerns received from the community is spreading the word on ‘Good Neighbor’ policies. The team is responsible for enforcing all provisions of the city’s laws and ordinances, as governed by the West Hollywood Municipal Code, and it actively addresses community concerns about a variety of regulated issues.

The city indicated in a news release that as a result of an increase in community concerns, West Hollywood is alerting residents and property owners to inform them that:

Leaf-Blowers — The use of gas-powered leaf-blowers by residents or gardeners is prohibited; electric or battery-operated leaf-blowers are the only leaf-blowers permitted in the City of West Hollywood. Violations found by Code Enforcement Officers will result in the issuance of citations ranging from $100 to $500, with a $75 administrative fee applied.

Trash and Recycling Bins — Leaving trash and recycling bins next to the curb indefinitely is prohibited. Bins may only be placed at the curb after 5:30 p.m. the day before collection; they must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day and removed by 8 p.m. on collection day. Violations may result in a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000, with a $75 administrative fee applied.

Overgrown Parkways/Hedges — Vegetation that is not cut back and extends into the sidewalk or street areas causes an obstruction for pedestrians and vehicles. More importantly, this prevents and/or hinders pedestrians and people who use a wheelchair or a walker from properly accessing sidewalk areas. Allowing vegetation to protrude into sidewalks and streets is a violation and may result in a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000, with a $75 administrative fee applied.

Bulky Items — For large items that need to be picked up, call Athens Services at 1-888-336-6100. You can also email your request (including the item to be picked up, address, contact information, etc.). Make sure to place your item on the curb on your regular trash day after scheduling pickup. Athens also has an online Bulky Item form, available at https://athensservices.com/bulky-item-pickup/.

The City’s Code Enforcement team actively addresses a range of residential neighborhood concerns that include: noise; property maintenance; vacant properties; construction; zoning (short-term rentals and land use activities); and impediments in the public right-of-way (sidewalk, parkway, alley, or street). Community members with concerns can contact West Hollywood’s Code Enforcement team by submitting a Service Request, which is a first step in investigating potential violations of the Municipal Code.

Service requests may can be submitted at www.weho.org/servicerequest or by using the West Hollywood Official App, which may be downloaded on an Apple device from the iOS App Store or as an Android App on Google Play; search for “West Hollywood Official App.”

Complaints or questions can be submitted through the Code Enforcement hotline at (323) 848-6516 or email at code@weho.org. When reporting a complaint individuals are asked to include the address, the day of the week, and the approximate time when the use of a gas leaf blower was observed.