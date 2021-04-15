WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Wednesday, April 14, the City of West Hollywood announced that they will be introducing the ‘Out on Robertson’ pilot program following the successful launch of ‘OUT Zones’ to expand outdoor dining and business options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2020, the City began its Temporary Outdoor Expansion Permit program, known as OUT Zones, by offering businesses the option to use sidewalks, on-street parking spaces, and private parking lots as areas to expand operations.

Beginning Saturday, April 17, the City is expanding the program with OUT on Robertson, a pilot program that closes North Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue to vehicle traffic each Saturday and Sunday, between 6 p.m. on Saturday and late-night on Sunday, in order to allow for a higher number of patrons.

“Closing this highly trafficked and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a pedestrian-safe space that allows for appropriate social distancing as the Public Health Department eases capacity restrictions while still monitoring the spread of the virus,” said City of West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson. “COVID is not over and we all must remain vigilant about protecting our own health, and the health of others. I’m looking forward to safely seeing you — at a distance and with your most fabulous masks on — OUT on Robertson!”

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our local businesses to drastically alter how they serve the public. This has had a profound impact on the City of West Hollywood’s business community and has added to the economic challenges wrought by COVID-19,” said Councilmember John D’Amico. “Keeping our community safe, healthy, and thriving is priority one. Creating safe, socially distanced outdoor spaces for expanded operations is a creative approach that will help West Hollywood’s businesses, residents, and visitors as we continue to respond to the evolving pandemic.”

This expansion of the OUT Zones program provides outdoor commercial space for restaurants and retail establishments to move operations outside to ensure that protocols set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are met. OUT Zones are marked by colorful signage with spots to “Dine OUT” for restaurants, “Shop OUT” for boutiques, and “Werk OUT” for exercise and personal care.

Visit www.weho.org/outzones for more information about the Out on Robertson pilot program.