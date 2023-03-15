WEST HOLLYWOOD—This City of West Hollywood is now offering free WiFi known as WeHoWiFi and is the city’s first major free outdoor public WiFi network as first announced in a press release on Tuesday, March 14.

“With the rapid growth of technology and the increasing demand for connectivity, the City believes that providing free outdoor public Wi-Fi is an important service that can make a significant difference in the lives of people who live, work, and visit West Hollywood,” the city wrote in a statement.

This service will be available to residents, businesses, visitors, and city staff members who are working in the field. One may access the network by mobile device by selecting ‘WeHoWiFi’ and agreeing to the terms of service.

This network spans the entire length of Santa Monica Boulevard within West Hollywood utilizing a network of powerful Wi-Fi 6 access points installed at traffic light intersections and select transit shelters along the boulevard that provide robust Wi-Fi coverage. WeHoWiFi can also be found at West Hollywood Park, including the Aquatic and Recreation Center, and at the Plummer Park Community Center.

West Hollywood plans on expanding it’s free WiFi network and aims to eventually bring free outdoor public Wi-Fi and Smart City applications to other locations within West Hollywood. The city’s Information Technology and Engineering Divisions, has an active procurement to bring fiber infrastructure to Sunset Boulevard, North Fairfax Avenue, North La Brea Avenue, Fountain Avenue, and North Doheny Drive.

West Hollywood’s WiFi uses the same type of security as many restaurants and coffee shops. The city advises users to refrain from transmitting highly sensitive data with this network like any other public WiFi.

When it comes to the city’s access to data and information about your device the city states that it does not have access to your device nor do they collect personal information. Their WiFi system does collect statistical information such as device type, operating system, and WiFi usage which is to help the city better serve the public as this service grows.

For additional information about WeHoWiFi, please contact the City of West Hollywood’s Information Technology Division at it@weho.org or at (323) 848-6448.