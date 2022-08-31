WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 29 one individual was shot at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant at 8947 Sunset Boulevard. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired.

Canyon News spoke to Sgt. Rodriguez of LASD West Hollywood Division who indicated that the incident began as an argument. The victim said something about the suspect smoking on the premises that turned into an argument. The suspect shot the victim who is in stable condition and is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene, but was later apprehended and taken into custody, and confiscated the weapon used in the shooting.

Sgt. Rodriquez was not able to disclose details about the name of the suspect or any further information as its an ongoing investigation.

About Last Night is an upscale lounge and restaurant and according to their website can be booked as a venue.