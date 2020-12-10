WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Wednesday, December 9, the city of West Hollywood announced that they will be partnering with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to hold its 30th Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive. Monetary donations will be accepted until Friday, December 18, 2020, with the goal of providing 1,000 families with holiday gifts and meals.

In accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Safer at Home Order, the Toy and Food Drive will focus on the distribution of gift cards rather than the distribution and physical collection of toys and clothes. The cost to help one family is $65 and $575 can help up to 10 families. Gift cards to retailers such as Ralphs, Target, or Trader Joe’s are the essential items being distributed for this holiday season.

“For the past 29 years, the generous contribution of toys and clothing from local businesses and individuals has helped provide more than 9,400 local families with a holiday meal, as well as two toys for every child in the family. The amazing people of the City of West Hollywood never cease to amaze me with their kindness. While we are celebrating differently this year due to the unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic, we can still make the holidays a little brighter for families in need. With much gratitude, I wish you all a safe holiday season,” said Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath in an official statement.

Online donations can be made at www.weho.org/holidaydrive.