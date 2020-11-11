WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, November 10, the city of West Hollywood announced it will be launching ‘WeHo Sounds’ it 2020-2021 free virtual concert series. Beginning on Friday, November 20, at 6 p.m. West Hollywood will present its weekly evening concert series on Fridays until February 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. West Hollywood’s WeHo Sound series is organized by the city’s Arts Division.

Bluegrass group “Murphy’s Flaw” will play the first night on November 20. Flaw’s collections include tunes from Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Hank Willians, The Everly Brothers, and Pasty Cline. They have performed with Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X in the music video for the song “Old Town Road.” They have also performed at WeHo’s Route 66 90th Anniversary Celebration, MOCA, and The Getty Center. The event will feature tight vocal harmonies and instrumental solos–fiddle, dobro, mandolin, and guitar.

Following events will include performances from R&B singer-songwriter Astyn Turr. Brazilian and World Music band Farofa. Jazz Pop artist Bronsen Vidas. Classical guitarist Steve Thachuk and flutist Sarah Wass. Soul Jazz band Katalyst. Pop Singer-Songwriter Chris Hutton and Classical Jazz band Satin Ragdoll & The Misfit Toys.

To view events visit https://www.weho.org/wehosounds.