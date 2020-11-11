BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, November 10, the city of Beverly Hills announced they are seeking feedback on their installment on temporary intersection enhancements. To make the streets more pedestrian-friendly, the city recently installed a temporary demonstration project at the intersection of Brighton Way and N. Camden Drive. The project is part of a Pedestrian and Bicycle Awareness and Education Campaign that is being funded by a grant from the Southern California Association of Governments.

The project will take at least six months to show the community potential pedestrian amenities that could expand throughout the city. Enhancements include planters that separate the space from moving traffic and brightly painted curb extensions that make pedestrians more visible and shorten the distance to cross.

Bike parking, public seating, a digital crossing design that is more visible, and additional delineators will be installed later this month to allow visitors to support local restaurants and compliment the Beverly Hills OpenBH program.

The city is inviting the community to visit the intersection and fill out a short online survey to share their thoughts. The feedback will help determine if the project will become permanent, removed, or modified. The survey is available at https://mobility.beverlyhills.org.