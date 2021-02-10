WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Tuesday, February 9, the City of West Hollywood announced that they will be launching their Small Business Grant Program, aimed at assisting small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Hollywood has allocated $250,000 in general funds to create the Grant Program, which will assist eligible and qualified small businesses with $5,000 in funding. Starting on Wednesday, February 10, the City will begin the process of administering grants to eligible businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.

The online application period will be available at www.weho.org/business at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, and will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 25. Applicants will be notified of their grant status by the week of March 8.

In order to be eligible for the Grant Program, businesses must have at least one brick-and-mortar located in West Hollywood and commenced operations prior to March 16, 2020. Businesses must have no more than 50 full-time employees and have $2.5 million or less in gross revenues over the previous four quarters based on available data at the time of application. Businesses must have been impacted by Public Health Orders and must not have received any COVID-19 funding through December 31, 2020.

For more information, applicants can contact Paolo Kespradit at pkespradit@weho.org or (323) 848-6556.