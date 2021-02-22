WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Thursday, February 18, the City of West Hollywood announced that they have launched a free transportation program to COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites located within a 10-mile radius from the City’s borders.

To qualify for the program community members must be 62 years of age or older or a disabled resident who cannot drive. Individuals must also be enrolled in the City’s On-Call Transportation program and have a scheduled vaccination or testing appointment.

Visit https://www.weho.org/services/public-transportation-transit-options/on-call-transportation-program to enroll in the City’s transportation program.

Those who qualify can call the City’s On-Call Transportation Program at (310) 981-9303 to reserve a ride. All reservations must be made at least three days in advance.

Free transportation will also be provided to residents who are veterans and currently meet eligibility criteria to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Veterans Administration (VA) Centers. A resident is eligible to make an appointment for a VA vaccine if they 75 years of age or older, or are considered high-risk due to underlying medical conditions. Go to www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction for VA registrations. For questions about the VA registration process, residents can call (310) 478-3711, extension 48629.

Download the brochure at https://www.weho.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=39216 for more information.