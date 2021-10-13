WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood are welcoming runners who will participate in the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, November 7. The 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course will run thru West Hollywood.

Celebrating its 36th anniversary, the Los Angeles Marathon will begin once again at Dodger Stadium, but will conclude at Century Park in Century City compared to Santa Monica in previous years. The portion of the route through West Hollywood remains unchanged.

The Los Angeles Marathon route for 2021 will guide runners westbound into West Hollywood along Sunset Boulevard at Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard. From the Sunset Strip, runners will turn left (south) onto N. San Vicente Boulevard; then right (west) onto Santa Monica Boulevard; then left (south) onto N. Doheny Drive, where they will enter the City of Beverly Hills at Beverly Boulevard. The Marathon will run through West Hollywood between miles 14 and 15 of the course.

“As Los Angeles Marathon runners set out on a new 26.2-mile course from Dodger Stadium to the Avenue of the Stars in Century City, they’ll pass through incredible spots in our city that make history and mark progress,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “West Hollywood has an unparalleled historical connection to music, entertainment, architecture, fashion, and culture-making that the global Marathon community will experience. The Sunset Strip is home to numerous one-of-a-kind music venues, hotels, and restaurants, and the Rainbow District on Santa Monica Boulevard is a glittery slice of Route 66 at the center of the region’s LGBTQ community and activism. We’re doing everything we can to make sure residents, businesses, and visitors are aware of the Marathon taking place to ensure that impacts are minimized and we encourage runners to make it a safe experience for everyone by getting fully vaccinated, by wearing masks when it’s required, and by adhering to social distancing when it’s possible.”

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release to ensure the safety of the large numbers of runners, there will be several street closures on November 7 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crews will work to reopen roads to vehicle traffic as quickly as possible as the Los Angeles Marathon moves through the city:

-Sunset Boulevard between Marmont Lane and Clark Street/N. San Vicente Boulevard (the route enters the City of West Hollywood from the City of Los Angeles west along Sunset Boulevard from Marmont Lane, just west of Crescent Heights Boulevard);

-N. San Vicente Boulevard between Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue;

-Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and N. Doheny Drive;

-N. Doheny Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard (the route exits the City of West Hollywood to the City of Beverly Hills south along N. Doheny Drive from Beverly Boulevard).

Parking will be prohibited along the Los Angeles Marathon route. “No Parking” signs will be posted prior to the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Los Angeles Marathon spectators and members of the community who are searching for alternative parking solutions in WeHo during the Los Angeles Marathon are asked to visit the city’s website, where a directory of parking structures and municipal lots with hours of operation and rates is available online at www.weho.org/parkinglots. The public is asked to carpool and to use public transportation, taxis, or ridesharing options.

For additional details regarding the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics, including details about road closures and alternate access routes, please visit www.lamarathon.com. General inquires can be directed by email to solutions@mccourtfoundation.org or by telephone to (213) 542-3000. Members of the media interested seeking media credentials for the event should apply directly with McCourt Foundation at www.lamarathon.com/media/media-credentials.

For more details specific to West Hollywood regarding the Los Angeles Marathon or related street closures, contact the city’s Event Services Division at (323) 848-6502. West Hollywood’s Special Event hotline for general information is (323) 848-6503.

For reporters or members of the media seeking additional information, contact Sheri A. Lunn, West Hollywood’s Public Information Officer, at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date news and events, follow the city of West Hollywood on social media @WeHoCity and sign up for news updates at www.weho.org/email.