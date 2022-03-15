WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood City Council will receive a Public Safety Update, as part of its regular meeting agenda on Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m. It will be a Teleconference meeting.

The Public Safety Update will include information about public safety activities from the City’s Public Safety Department, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to a press release, West Hollywood’s upcoming Public Safety Commission meeting was held on Monday, March 14

For additional details, including meeting agendas and teleconference details for each of these meetings visit www.weho.org/agendas. Click on Public Safety Commission, then Current Agenda Packet to access the agenda for the Public Safety Commission meeting; click on City Council, then Agenda Packet to access the agenda for the City Council meeting. (Please note the City Council meeting agenda will be posted on Wednesday, March 16.)

West Hollywood’s Public Safety Department provides oversight of law enforcement and coordinates community programs to decrease crime and increase public safety and the quality of life for citizens, businesses, and visitors to West Hollywood. WeHo contracts with the LASD for police protection, the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection services, and Block by Block and PACWEST for additional safety services.

The city has a long history of promoting justice and equity by utilizing creative solutions and funding robust social services to support residents. Staff members from multiple city departments work with the City’s Public Safety Commission to provide input on programs and policies. This includes a forthcoming community engagement process, which will provide broad inclusion of the West Hollywood community and advocacy groups to gather a diverse range of input in addition to continued collaboration between the City’s Social Services contracted organizations and law enforcement, and continued partnership between the City’s Code Compliance Division and West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to promote neighborhood livability and address the various quality of life issues that regularly impact the West Hollywood community.

To learn more about public safety agencies, programs, and initiatives in West Hollywood, download “Public Safety in the City of West Hollywood” at www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=42465.

For information about Public Safety in West Hollywood visit www.weho.org/publicsafety, contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station Lieutenant William (Bill) Moulder at (310) 855-8850 or wcmoulde@lasd.org, or contact City of West Hollywood Public Safety Director Kristin Cook at (323) 848-6414 or kcook@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.