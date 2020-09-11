WEST HOLLYWOOD – Rage, the 37-year-old gay nightclub which locates in Rainbow District in West Hollywood, permanently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Manager Rod Madril confirmed the news via Facebook on Tuesday, September 8.

Rage reportedly failed to reach an agreement and renew the lease with the property’s owner Monte Overstreet due to the unpaid rent. The current lease will expire in November.

Overstreet also owns the property for the gay bar Flaming Saddles. The bar closed on August 16 due to the rent payment issue as well.

“My employment since May 1997. It’s almost a lifetime! The good times will always be cherished, as will the staff…past & present! It’s been a journey meeting sooooo many AMAZING people! So many! Thanks for all the memories, friendships and love,” said Madril.

It is the latest business that shut down along Santa Monica Boulevard. Gym Sportsbar, another LGBTQ+ business, announced permanent closure in July.

“One of the oldest clubs in West Hollywood. This is one of the few if not the only place that Diversified their music,” customer Justin Morrison left the comment on Facebook.

Morrison added, “they had Latin night on Saturday night they had a hip hop night once a week on Sunday and techno on Friday. Hardly ever saw fight definitely one of my top two favorite places in LA. It will be missed hopefully in the future maybe you could reopen under the rage brand!”

Under the lastest COVID-19 safety guideline issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, bars and nightclubs are currently required to close.