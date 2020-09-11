HOLLYWOOD – Authorities are seeking three suspects who involved in a fatal shooting that killed a man in his Hollywood apartment building on Thursday, September 10. The victim was shot while having a marijuana transaction.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Orange Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Detectives learned that the victim was involved in a marijuana transaction when the suspects shot the victim and robbed the victim of marijuana,” the police officer said in a statement.

The suspects were described as two males and one female who fled the apartment and drove away in a black sedan.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information related to the incident should call the LAPD West Bureau Homicide office at 213-382-9470 or 877-LAPD-247.