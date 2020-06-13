SANTA MONICA— Westside Cities Council of Governments (WCCOG) brought on a new mayor for the 2020-21 year on June 11.

Mayor Kevin McKeown, 72, has been a Santa Monica resident for over 40 years and is currently serving his sixth year on the council and second time as mayor. During his time, he has focused primarily on affordable housing, renter issues, and environmental sustainability. McKeown was also named Assembly District Democrat of the Year in 2010 and 2013.

The WCCOG is founded on six jurisdictions: Beverly Hills, Culver City, the City of Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. McKeown began his time with the COG in 2003 and has served previously as chair-member from 2013-2014.

McKeown said that the jurisdictions, while independent, served as powerful alliances together during a statement:

“We are independent entities who will each continue to engage our communities in seeking solutions, but we are also, combined, a powerful regional voice for meaningful change. We will tackle transportation challenges and homelessness together, as we have already committed to do, but I hope my time as Chair will see us also unite on issues of equity, race, and reform.”

The COG is known for prioritizing regional issues but also advocates for those on state and national levels.

McKeown will proceed to take his position in August.