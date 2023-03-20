WESTWOOD—On March 19, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a wreck on Highway 99 and Oswald Road claimed the life of Steven Tadeo, 30, of Westwood.



Reports indicate that Tadeo was traveling northbound on the highway at approximately 65 mph in his Toyota Tacoma truck when the driver of a semi-truck took a left, crossing the highway directly in the path of Tadeo. The semi-truck driver was traveling at an accelerated rate of speed when it struck Tadeo’s car.



Reports from the California Highway Patrol indicate that Tadeo’s truck initially struck the landing gear on the left-hand side of the semi and was pinned underneath. Steven died at the scene from blunt force trauma caused by the crash.



Highway 99 between Barry and Oswald Roads were closed to the public for approximately two hours as officers investigated the crash.



Canyon News reached out to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office where Under Sheriff Scott Smallwood indicated the incident is being investigated by the CHP. Canyon News contacted the CHP for more information, but did not hear back before print.



Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call the CHP Yuba-Sutter Office at (530) 645-6200.