WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA—On Saturday, March 18, former President Donald Trump made a statement regarding his potential arrest on Tuesday, March 21 by District Attorney, Alvin Bragg (D-NY) of Manhattan.

The allegations against former President Donald J. Trump date back to 2006. The story resurfaced in 2018 when Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen chose to pay an adult film star, Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep her mouth shut regarding a decades-old relationship that allegedly took place.

On November 28, 2018, Canyon News covered the news that Trump may be indicted in 2023. This is what we have learned about the case five years ago.

Stormy Daniels told The Daily Beast, that she never intended to sue President Donald Trump for defamation of character. The lawsuit was a result of Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who gave Daniels $130,000 to cover up an alleged sexual encounter that transpired in 2006.



Daniels indicated that she intended to stand up for herself “from President Trump and his minions,” but the decision to sue Trump was on behalf of her attorney Michael Avenatti. She informed The Daily Beast that Avenatti set up a fund in her name by Avenatti unbeknownst to her. She noted she learned of another fund in her name via Twitter.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him in 2018. The charges included; five counts of tax evasion, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, one count of making an excessive campaign contribution, and lying to the United States Congress.



Reports indicate that Michael Cohen was disbarred and sentenced to three years of prison time and three years of supervision along with fines and monetary restitution for his crimes.

The former President used his social media platform to release the information:



From Page 2- ”Now illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of nest week.”…



A spokesperson for the DA’s office refused to comment on the case. A spokesperson for Trump made the following statement:



“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Department and the DA’s office, and other fake news carriers that the George Soros-funded radical left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his witch hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our justice system.”



Multiple media reports indicate that no one in the DA’s office wants to have anything to do with this case as no crime has been committed.