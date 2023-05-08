WASHINGTON D.C.—On May 5, State Representative and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican James Comer of Kentucky reported that he issued a subpoena after a credible whistleblower revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is in possession of classified documents that could link former Vice President Joe Biden to a bribery scheme. According to the whistleblower, the scheme involved policy for profit.

Comer indicated that on Wednesday, May 10, he will be outlining a massive racketeering and money laundering scheme involving at least nine Biden family members who allegedly deposited millions of dollars into Chinese and other foreign funds.

Rep. Comer spoke with Fox News contributor Sean Hannity on “Hannity” on May 4. According to Comer, the U.S. DOJ and Congress were informed by a highly protected whistleblower when, Biden’s son, Hunter held a position with Burisma Holdings in Ukraine.



Comer told Hannity that he is not able to share everything. “I am not at liberty to say right now.”



“We’re very confident this does exist. We’re very confident in the whistleblower, and look, this does fit the behavior of the Biden’s,” Comer continued.



As Chairman of the Oversight Committee, he acted swiftly and highlighted his decision to subpoena the FBI for unclassified records the agency possesses. In another statement, Comer made reference to a second whistleblower.



“There have been two very credible whistleblowers come forward in the last two weeks. We’re doing everything we can to protect these whistleblowers and to try to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward.”



“Senator Grassley and I have reviewed this whistleblower’s disclosure. We find it very credible. We have a lot of questions about whether the FBI even looked into this… We take our whistleblowers very seriously. There have been two very credible whistleblowers come forward in the last two weeks. We are doing everything we can to protect these whistleblowers and to try to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward. We know the FBI has the claim. We want to know what the FBI has done to verify the claim,” said Rep. Comer.



Benny Johnson from Turning Point USA reported the alleged money laundering scheme March 19 posting transactions on Twitter. It revealed that Rob Walker LLC transferred money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, [Joe Biden’s Brother] James Biden, Hallie Biden, and another unknown Biden family member.

Amounts ranged from $5,000 to $100,000 originating from the account of Robinson Walker LLC, with as many as five separate Biden accounts plus OWASCO P.C. and First Clearing LLC between March 3, 2017, and May 18, 2017.