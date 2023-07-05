WASHINGTON DC—On Sunday, July 2, 2023, The White House required a HAZMAT evacuation at 16000 Pennsylvania Avenue due to a white powdery substance found on the premises. Officials tested the substance twice and indicated that the substance tested positive for cocaine.



Reports indicate that President Joe Biden, 80, left Washington D.C. two days before the cocaine was found in the White House Library. He was last seen with his son, Hunter, 53, on Friday, June 30, enroot from The White House to Camp David.

Camp David is a government retreat house in Catoctin Mountain Park located in Frederick County, Maryland.

The Hunter Biden trial is currently in progress. The latest update on the sentencing indicates that should the presiding Judge allow it, Hunter Biden will be permitted to agree to a plea bargain that retracts the felony possession of a firearm charge while the two misdemeanor tax evasion charges would still stand.

According to reports if this plea bargain does come to pass, Hunter Biden may not be sentenced to any jail time.

The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation to find out how the drugs got into the establishment and if someone was able to breech security with drugs on them.

Canyon News reached out to the District of Columbia EMS, and the U.S. Secret Service for comment, but did not hear back before print.