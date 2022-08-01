POINT OF VIEW—On July 27, President Biden announced he has recovered from COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail while Biden was ill. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is in route to Taiwan. From an onlooker’s perspective, it appears as though our country is on autopilot. The question is, if we can so easily be placed on cruise control, who’s got the wheel?

From Joe Biden to Dr. Fauci, Kamala Harris, and Speaker Pelosi, here is a weeks’ worth of America’s leadership at its finest.



On Saturday, July 23, when President Biden was reaching the end of his recovery period, The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Fauci announced that the President should be able to return to work.



“The argument of saying that, ‘Well, Fauci or the president or Neil Cavuto got vaccinated and boosted and they still got infected. So why should I get vaccinated?’ That is really a very, very profound misinterpretation of what the real purpose of the vaccine is, is to keep you from getting seriously ill.”



We’ve been told since the beginning of the pandemic that Dr. Fauci, the world-renowned doctor, is the one we can turn to for answers. Today, when he speaks, he is contradicting what he said at the beginning of the coronavirus when the vaccine that hadn’t been released yet, was supposedly, our only hope.



As Vice President Harris returns from the campaign trail, she too gave a speech. She introduced herself in pronouns.



On Tuesday, July 26, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the White House in a campaign for disability rights. In the meeting she and the others with her introduced themselves using their preferred pronouns. Harris introduced herself to members of Congress stating, “I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”



The VP had been away for a few days and may have caught the joint members in Congress off guard. It sounded more like part of a cheap remake of an old Tarzan movie than the Vice President of the United States addressing U.S. Congress. Canyon News used snopes.com for a quick fact check. Their description appears to be quite accurate.



“Despite being lampooned by partisan critics as ‘idiotic,’ Harris’ self-description was consistent with both a commitment to gender inclusivity and best practices for accommodating people who are visually impaired,” Snopes reported.



Speaker Pelosi’s plane landed on Sunday, August 31, in Southeast Asia. According to, The Guardian, The event, costs up to SG$130 (GBP77) to attend, is not open to the media and will not be livestreamed.



Pelosi planned a trip to a sovereign territory of Taiwan after being warned repeatedly by Chinese leadership, not to enter that area.



China’s president, Xi Jinping, relayed his strong disapproval of the visit through his Press Secretary who spoke directly to President Biden over what he considers China’s “territorial integrity”. “Those who play with fire will perish by it,” Xi.







