SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced in an email to Canyon News that they arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing at the Santa Monica Public Library.

On Friday, July 29, at approximately 7:18 p.m., in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library located at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., the victim was speaking with Larry Quade Colbert, when the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The suspect fled prior to police officers arriving n the scene. The victim died from injuries sustained at the scene. Both victim and suspect are homeless. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The Santa Monica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division coordinated patrol and detectives in an around-the-clock search, ultimately identifying and arresting Colbert on Sunday, July 31. Lt. Erika Aklufi of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that the PD is not able to release any additional information at this time. “As the investigation continues, we will provide updates regarding the victim, etc.,” Lt. Eklufi added.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact Detective Nicole Murphy at 310-458-8941 (Nicole.Murphy@santamonica.gov), Criminal Investigations at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-2249.