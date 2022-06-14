WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city has started the community feedback phase of the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project. The Project was identified in the 2017 Pedestrian and Bicycle Mobility Plan as a priority project. Goals include minimizing neighborhood cut-through traffic, slowing down vehicular traffic, decreasing traffic incidents, providing safer pedestrian/bicycle environment, and providing a contiguous east-west bicycle route within West Hollywood.

Within the study area, Willoughby Avenue, N. Vista Street and N. Gardner Street are shared by West Hollywood and Los Angeles. The project was initiated in March 2019; in-person community demonstration projects highlighting a suite of potential treatments were delayed by the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pilot phase of the Willoughby Greenway Project started in April 2022 and consists of temporary traffic improvement strategies, which have been installed along Willoughby Avenue – a traffic diverter at Ogden/Willoughby, a mini-roundabout at Curson/Willoughby, and corner curb extensions at Spaulding/Willoughby – will remain in place through August 2022 as the community evaluates the improvements. Los Angeles is scheduled to enhance the temporary traffic diverter at Ogden/Willoughby in the coming weeks to ensure it operates effectively for the duration of the pilot.

West Hollywood hosted a virtual Information Session on Saturday, June 11 where staff provided a brief presentation regarding the greenway project; questions were answered and the city aimed to attain feedback on the temporary installations thus far.

The city is providing a variety of ways that community members can provide feedback (via text message, via an app accessed with QR codes at the sites of the temporary installations, or via a web submission form). More information on these feedback opportunities, a brief animated video about the project, and RSVP links for upcoming virtual community meetings are available at www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/planning-and-development-services/long-range-planning/mobility-planning/willoughby-vista-gardner-street-design-project.

For more details about the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project contact Bob Cheung, West Hollywood Senior Transportation Planner, at bcheung@weho.org or (323) 848-6346. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.