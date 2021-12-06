MALIBU—Malibu Arts Commission’s winter public art exhibition in the Malibu City Hall Gallery, “Deliver Me,” featuring original works by world renowned fine artist Tom Fritz, opened to the public on Monday, December 13.

“Malibu is proud to showcase the work of Tom Fritz, whose world-famous paintings capture the power and beauty of auto racing and muscle cars,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I commend our Arts Commission for their work to support and promote Malibu’s thriving artistic and cultural offerings that enrich our community.”

Community members were able to attend the free, in-person opening reception, which included a Q&A session with the artist, a display of classic cars provided by the Murphy Auto Museum and private collectors in the City Hall parking lot, and refreshments on Saturday, December 11.

“We are very proud to exhibit Tom’s work,” said Malibu Arts Commissioner “Fireball” Tim Lawrence. “He is an extraordinary talent and one of the greatest living automotive artists.”

The exhibition can be viewed Monday through Friday until January 20, 2022, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu, CA 90265. No appointment is needed.

Tom Fritz is known for his highly acclaimed paintings, prints and postage stamps depicting vintage, muscle, and racecars, and is a licensed Harley-Davidson artist.

He was born and raised in San Fernando, California, Fritz’s childhood recollections of the motorcycle and automotive cultures that were prevalent in Southern California during the 60s and 70s and are a part of the power that established him as a prominent artist of the genre.

His work is described as colorful, impressionistic brushwork, and simple, yet beautifully structured compositions charged with drama. His paintings celebrate the memories and observations he made since childhood, a unique and sensitive interpretation of the emotion and beauty of power. For more information about Tom Fritz, visit the website: https://www.fritzart.com/.

For more details about the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org.