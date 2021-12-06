BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced in an alert they will be deploying additional armed Covered-Six security officers to patrol the Beverly Hills region.

The police department stated that:

“The safety and security of the City of Beverly Hills is our top priority.”

Ronald Richards left the following message via Facebook “this is great news. i was hoping they were going to do this.”

Last week, Jacqueline Avant, 81, the wife of music exec Clarence Avant was fatally shot inside their Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, December 1. The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the murder who was attempting to break into another home in Hollywood Hills when he shot himself in the foot. On November 27, the BHPD were involved in a standoff with an individual inside a van on Rodeo Drive. After hours attempting to negotiate with the assailant, paramedics with the Beverly Hills Fire Department declared the individual deceased.