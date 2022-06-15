SHERMAN OAKS—On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 2:10 a.m., an ambulance belonging to the Los Angeles Fire Department was stolen from Sherman Oaks Hospital at 14500 W. Chase St.

The ambulance was tracked to Panorama City. The Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of the stolen vehicle when it hit an SUV and a pick-up truck and crashed into a pole in the vicinity of Chase Street and Van Nuys Boulevard.

The woman driving the ambulance and three other women inside other vehicles were injured during the incident. The injured drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The woman driving the ambulance was arrested and booked at a Van Nuys jail.

Canyon News reached out to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and LAPD to find out more details about the suspect, but did not hear back before print. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.