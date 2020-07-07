SHERMAN OAKS— A woman suffered critical injuries after a traffic collision that occurred on the morning of Monday, July 6 off the westbound Ventura Freeway, east of Sepulveda Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

The Los Angles Fire Department reported the incident at around 8 a.m. on July 6. Firefighters responded to the scene where they found four vehicles involved in the collision. One of the vehicles was a rental truck, according to the department.

An initial update, from Brian Humphrey from the L.A Fire Department, said that a person was trapped in the wreckage and in “critical condition.”

The woman, who was identified as the person trapped in the wreckage, was freed by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital. Another person involved in the crash in a different vehicle, who initially declined care, later asked for an ambulance transport.

Humphrey confirmed to Canyon News that the second person had indeed been transported to a nearby hospital, and that the cars involved in the incident were “heavily damaged.”

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. None of the individuals in the accident have been identified by name or age as of yet.

There have been 18,000 traffic collisions in L.A in 2020 as of June 6, according to the Los Angeles Police Department data. The number of collisions in 2018 and 2019 was approximately 24,000.