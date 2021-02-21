TOPANGA CANYON—California Highway Patrol officials were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle fire on Thursday, February 18 where they found a female deceased at the scene. The fire was reported to have started at 12:36 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, about a mile north of Pacific Coast Highway.

According to reports, when California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the location at approximately 12:41 a.m., they discovered a silver Toyota that was covered in flames. There was one victim in the car and the body was burned along with her personal belongings. There was no evidence of any other victims involved in the incident.

Los Angeles County Firefighters were able to extinguish the vehicle fire after several minutes. Police and Fire officials determined that after an on-scene investigation, there was no evidence of a vehicle traffic accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Arson Investigation authorities are presently investigating the cause of the fire.

