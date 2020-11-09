WOODLAND HILLS— There is now speculation of whether a 38 year old woman named Holly Courtier fabricated her disappearance in Zion National Park in order to collect money.

There are alleged claims that Courtier has staged her retreat in order to raise money on her GoFundMe page, set up by sister Jamie Strong, where $11,860 has been raised.

Courtier was last seen on October 6 and was rescued on October 18.

There are allegations attempting to debunk Courtier because the statements of officials and the statements of her family don’t match up.

Officials said that she needed minimal assistance. Her family members have said that she hit her head and survived on water. There is added speculation because rescuers point out that due to the algae bloom, water is toxic right now.

Strong has also said that Courtier was extremely dehydrated. She knew of the toxic water and would swish it in her mouth to wet it.

Strong also has said that the original intent for the GoFundMe was to pay for lodging at Zion to find Courtier along with supplies they needed and/or medical bills.

Both sides have agreed that what Courtier needs is help. In an interview, Strong said that “it’s not normal to walk into a park without a cellphone and… maybe without food or water.”

The case is still under investigation.