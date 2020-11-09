BRENTWOOD— A man who supports Donald Trump hung a mannequin of Joe Biden with a rope and noose from his home. The words “cheater” was followed by it. Responding, protestors vandalized his property.

The effigy was hung on the second floor. It was dressed with a black baseball hat, a long sleeved shirt, and denim blue jeans. A sign accompanied the mannequin that read: Sleepy Joe (Cheater).

The residence was on Craig Ct. The house is decked with American flags all around and has a bright, flashing sign that says TRUMP. He also has a sign that says “Come on everyone make some noise for 4 more years of TRUMP 2020. God Bless America.” The sign also asks for supporters to hit their horns.

The suspects who are presumed to be counter-protestors threw rocks, eggs, and toilet paper. They damaged the house and car, a gray Toyota, which had a windshield crack. The owner’s garage was spray painted with words.

There were 3 people who were caught on video. One was wearing a dark colored puffy jacket with light colored pants. Another was wearing a black beanie, yellow sweatshirt, and black face mask. The last suspect caught on camera wore a light colored sweatshirt.

Neighbors have expressed dismay and their disappointment in the whole situation. In an interview, Bilal Johnson, a neighbor, talked about how he tried to reason with everybody. He stated that it was beyond that. There was an altercation where somebody even threw a bottle on another’s head.

Other neighbors reported that they were scared and never saw something so hateful. Another woman reported feeling disgusted and scared.

This has caused protests from locals. Many held signs reading “Brentwood is too beautiful for RACISTS,” “We grow corn not hate,” and “BLM.” Other signs include “Violence is never ok,” “Racism is a pandemic too,” and “Love not hate makes America great again.”