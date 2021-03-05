BEVERLY HILLS-On Thursday, March 4, 2021, at approximately 2:09 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at Il Pastaio restaurant located in the 400 Block of North Canon Drive.

“Beverly Hills Police arrived at the location within 90 seconds and tended to an adult female victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” BHPD said in an official statement. “The female was at the location with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another patron. One of the suspects shot the female and the three suspects fled the location on foot.”

Beverly Hills Fire Department Paramedics treated the victim prior to being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second victim was also treated at the scene for a physical injury suffered during the incident.

This incident is currently being investigated by BHPD Detectives.