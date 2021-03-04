SANTA MONICA-On Saturday, March 6, the Santa Monica Public Library will be presenting “Storypalooza,” an initiative to motivate children to read.

“Each year, National Read Across America Day, inaugurated by the National Education Association, is celebrated on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss,” the Library said in an official announcement. “The Santa Monica Public Library presents our event supporting early literacy on the first Saturday of March. This event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica.”

The first program “The Buster Balloon Show!” will begin at 11:00 a.m. Families are invited to join Buster Balloon via Zoom for magic, comedy, and balloons as he shares some of his favorite children’s books.

Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpfu6vqDgpEtG7QM1LS8kDym1CIyPzbNDw to register in advance.

The other program, “Take & Make Dr. Seuss Surprise Craft” will begin at 12:00 p.m. and feature a how-to video to make a craft. Families can pick up a craft kit at any of the library’s Curbside Pickup locations.

Visit youtube.com/user/SantaMonicaPL to access the video.

Families can also visit any Curbside Pickup location on Saturday, March 6, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to pick up an easy-to-read book to keep.

Storypalooza is free to the public and you do not need a Santa Monica Public Library card to participate.