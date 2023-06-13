SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, June 14, the city of Santa Monica will begin its World of Barbie immersive experience at 395 Santa Monica Place. Barbie enthusiasts from far and wide are flocking to the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse.



Visitors are encouraged to dress up and live the life of Barbie. Other opportunities include relaxing in a life-sized Barbie camper and photo ops in a human-sized replica of the barbie box which the dolls come in.



Individuals can travel to intergalactic destinations aboard the Barbie, Interstellar Airways shuttle. Barbie fans of every age are encouraged to use the microphone to record their music in Barbie’s Music Studio.



There is also a display of all things Barbie including vintage items along with a customizable wardrobe.



Tickets are as follows:



-Anytime Adult Tickets $51.50



-Adults from 13 and up $34.50



-Children 1-12 years of age $25.50



Add-On dolls are not included in the ticket price. Seniors 65 years of age and older, military personnel, and first responders receive a discount with proper identification.



The Immersive Barbie experience at World of Barbie is available Wednesday through Sunday while tickets last. For more information visit the World of Barbie website.



Online reviews show a likeable score of 4.3 with multiple customers writing in saying that the real-life Barbie immersive experience was “Wonderful,” and “The best money, they’ve ever spent.”