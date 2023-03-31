Wrestlemania Returns To LA

UNITED STATES—Wrestlemania 39 will be returning to SOFI Stadium on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The Pay Per View World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event was first held at Madison Square Gardens in 1985.

Celebrity guests are often featured at Wrestlemania. The opening year featured “The A-Team” and “Rocky III” actor Mr. T (Laurance Tureaud) and boxer Muhammad Ali taking part in the event with Hulk Hogan.

The event returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2005, where it was held at the Staples Center. Podcast host, boxer and influencer Logan Paul, 28, will take on Seth Rollins on April 1.

The 2008 Olympic Judo Bronze Medalist and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, 36, will feature on closing night on April 2. The Riverside, California native will take part in a triple Tag Team Match. Rousey played herself in the “Entourage” film in 2015. She married former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne in 2017. The couple have one child together.

A hall of fame ceremony and a one man show by WWE veteran The Undertaker are other events accompanying the two-day festival of wrestling.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and can be purchased here.