SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Giants are expected to sign former rival and former LA Dodger right fielder, Yasiel Puig, once MLB’s roster freeze is lifted, according to CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden who tweeted the news on Tuesday, June 23.

News broke Tuesday evening that Cuban born MLB outfielder, Yasiel Puig, may possibly be signed by the San Francisco Giants once able to. Prior to the delay of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Giants were rumored to be a possible team for the free agent.

Puig, 29, debuted for the LA Dodgers on June 3, 2013 and played for them until 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Soon after, he went on to play for the Cleveland Indians and is currently a free agent.

Puig has been known to be full of passion and is known to have had confrontations with Giants’ players in past seasons. Puig’s batting average in 2019 was .277 and has hit a career 132 home runs.