WEST HOLLYWOOD— Starting on January 21, 2021, the West Hollywood YMCA, located on 1553 Schrader Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, will be offering a six-week program targeted towards uninsured women. This will provide free breast cancer screenings, and it will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. YMCA’s across Los Angeles will launch this program. Covid safety protocols will be followed.

The screenings will take 15 minutes and will provide a referral to a licensed professional for follow-up care. Walk-ins and RSVPS are both welcome. According to IQVIA data, up to 60,000 women with breast cancer have failed to be diagnosed since March due to lack of screening. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer has a 98% survival rate when detected at an early stage.

“This program is part of the Y’s continuing effort to make sure our community members are able to get the necessary services to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Mario Valenzuela, vice president of equity and inclusion for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles YMCA has partnered with Alinea Medical Imaging to provide FREE mammography screenings at the following LA locations:

Mid Valley Family YMCA – 1/7

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA – 1/13, 1/25, 2/11, 2/24

Montebello-Commerce YMCA – 1/15

Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA – 1/16, 2/1

Anderson Munger Family YMCA – 1/20

Hollywood YMCA – 1/21

Collins & Katz Family YMCA – 2/2

Antelope Valley Family YMCA – 2/16

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center – 2/17

Crenshaw Family YMCA – 2/23

Wilmington YMCA – 2/25