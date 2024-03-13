SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are looking for a suspect who attacked a 6-year-old girl on Sunday, March 10.

The incident transpired on Main Street within a short distance from the city of Venice. A witness to the incident informed NBC Los Angeles 4 that the suspect, was sitting at a bus stop, when he struck the child, who was walking with others in the face. The force of the strike was hard enough to knock the child to the ground.

There was no warning before the incident transpired. The suspect then got up and started screaming. The girl and her family were visiting Santa Monica from the East Coast. The city of Santa Monica recently started a Homeless Liaison Program aimed at addressing the issue of homelessness in the region.

The Santa Monica Police Department are currently searching for the suspect who is believed to be homeless. Anyone with details about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the SMPD at (310) 458-8427.

Canyon News reached out to the SMPD for comment but did not hear back before print.