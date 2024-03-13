BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 12, Sgt. Jeffrey Neuman of the Beverly Hills Police Department provided Canyon News an update on the Cyber Truck Accident that transpired on March 3 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On March 3, at approximately 11:46 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a traffic collision in the 9600 block of Sunset Blvd.

It was a solo vehicle collision involving a Tesla Cybertruck that struck a retaining wall on the private property of the Beverly Hills Hotel. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard when it tried to negotiate a turn into the driveway/entrance of the Beverly Hills Hotel. The vehicle sustained major front-end damage due to the collision.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the scene to examine and treat three passengers who complained of pain-related injuries. The injured passengers were not transported for additional medical attention.

Upon investigation, it was determined that unsafe speed was a factor to the cause of the accident. The BHPD wants to remind all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits when navigating turns and entering private properties.