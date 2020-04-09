UNITED STATES- A new form of “hijacking” known as “Zoombombing” has targeted Zoom video calls, in which those hijacking the video calls post hate speech, racial slurs, and offensive images such as pornography, as reported by the FBI on April 3.

Currently, due to the COVID-19 crisis affecting the entire world, many have turned to video calling platforms, including Zoom to stay in touch with their loved ones without risking their health, as well as students taking their classes online. Zoom has reported 200 million people used the app on a daily basis in March, up from just 10 million in December. Unfortunately, many hackers know this and have began hacking the calls and adding their own material, such as pornography and racial slurs.

One user was defending his dissertation with over 30 people viewing, when male genitalia showed on the screen. Other calls affected include Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, Sunday schools, online classes at the University of Southern California and city meetings. In an attempt to address this, the company published a guide last month on how users can protect meetings. It also changed settings for accounts used by schools and universities to make their meetings more private by default.

Zoom’s software reveled that it allows hackers to spy through a computer’s webcam or microphone. Zoom says it released fixes for these issues on April 1. Zoom was also found to be sharing data with Facebook, including data from people who are not Facebook users.

Zoom says that was a mistake and that it stopped sharing that data in March, but it is now facing a class action lawsuit. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Wednesday that the company is freezing work on new features to focus on fixing its privacy and security problems.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it.” he wrote.