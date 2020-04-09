UNITED STATES- Actor Jay Benedict passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on April 4, as announced by his management team.

The actor, who acted in films such as “Aliens” and “The Dark Knight Rises”, was born on April 11, 1951 and passed away just one week shy of his birthday. Benedict’s management team announced is death in a Tweet:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family,” the company account tweeted.

The actor was married to actress Phoebe Scholfield and together they had two sons, Leopold Benedict and Freddie Benedict. He also had a daughter from a previous marriage. Benedict was 68.